Soccer Star Sergiño Dest Signs With Canopy Growth's BioSteel Sports Nutrition As Brand Ambassador

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., which is part-owned by Canopy Growth Corporation CGC announced its latest athlete partnership with Sergiño Dest, defender for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT).

Dest joins the brand’s team of elite athlete ambassadors that includes fellow soccer star Christen Press, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Luka Dončić.

BioSteel is also an official sponsor of U.S. Soccer, which means players, including Dest, hydrate with BioSteel on the sidelines during matches.

As the newest member of TeamBioSteel, Dest will have the continued support of Clean. Healthy. Hydration. on and off the field, and will amplify the brand’s lineup of zero-sugar hydration products to his community and fans across the globe.

“Clean hydration and being smart about what I put into my body are essential to my time on the field and to my overall healthy lifestyle,” Dest said. “I look forward to taking the field with the support of BioSteel and working with the brand to introduce my community to the same sugar-free hydration products I drink to support my daily hydration routine.”

John Celenza, co-CEO and co-founder of BioSteel called Sergiño an elite player who plays a key role every time he takes the field, and that the company is thrilled to support him with Clean. Healthy. Hydration.

“Given our existing sponsorship with U.S. Soccer, this partnership will further amplify our brand in the soccer community and beyond, and we look forward to introducing our zero-sugar hydration products to more athletes and health-conscious consumers,” said Celenza.

The brand is committed to maintaining product transparency and delivering essential nutrients needed to support daily hydration. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak.

The range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist, White Freeze and the limited-edition Cherry Lime to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

