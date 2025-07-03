Cybertruck Dreams Shatter As Musk's 250K Goal Unravels

A pickup truck carefully designed so that the likes of Blade Runner and James Bond would be proud to drive it could be facing a demand decline that would force changes from Tesla Inc TSLA.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk had grand ambitions for the Cybertruck with planned production capacity of 250,000 vehicles annually. Millions of people registered for the unique electric pickup truck.

In 2024, an estimated 38,965 Cybertrucks were sold in the U.S., ranking fifth among all electric vehicles in the country for the year.

In the first 14 months of availability, around 46,000 Cybertrucks were sold based on recall data.

New data from Tesla suggests the Cybertruck demand could be stalling even more and the company could be selling less than 90% of its original annual goal.

Tesla recently reported its second-quarter delivery figures. The company delivered 384,122 total vehicles in the second quarter. Of this total, the majority fit into the Model 3 and Model Y category. The company's other category, which includes the Model S, Model X, Cybertruck and Tesla Semi had 10,394 deliveries in the second quarter.

Electrek estimates that this means around 5,000 Cybertrucks were delivered with international data pointing to around 5,000 Model S and Model X vehicles sold in the quarter.

Tesla had 12,881 deliveries of the Other category in the first quarter, which would likely mean around 5,000 Cybertrucks delivered in that quarter.

Put that together and year-to-date Cybertruck deliveries stand at around 10,000, or 20,000 on an annualized basis. This is 8% of the 250,000 annual target the company was originally aiming for with Musk originally saying 2025 could be the first year of hitting that six-figure milestone.

Reports of weak demand for the Cybertruck, increased inventory of the vehicle on hand and price cuts have been trending topics when looking at the newer Tesla vehicle. The latest sales figures appear to back reports that Cybertruck demand is not where it should have been by now.

You may not be a billionaire like Elon Musk, but you can uncover hidden gems in the stock market using our proprietary data and pattern recognition — check out five stocks flying under the radar that deserve your attention.

Why It's Important: As reported by Electrek, Tesla reported seven straight quarters of 15,000 or more deliveries for its Other vehicles category prior to this year's first quarter. This includes three straight quarters, the second, third and fourth of 2024, with over 20,000 deliveries for the Other vehicles category.

With less than 11,000 Other vehicles delivered in the second quarter, the total is now lower than the first quarter of 2023, which was before the Cybertruck was even available.

An electric pickup truck from Tesla was expected to disrupt the market with pickup trucks one of the top-selling vehicle classes every year in America. Instead, the unique design and high price of the Cybertruck may have pickup truck fans keeping their traditional gas-powered vehicle.

Other automakers have also released electric pickup trucks and could be dipping into Tesla's market share.

Ford Motor Co. F has the F-150 Lightning, which had 5,842 deliveries in the second quarter. General Motors Co. GM had 3,056 Silverado EV, 1,524GMC Sierra EV and 4,508 Hummer EV deliveries in the second quarter, according to the report. The Hummer EV total includes both pickup trucks and SUVs.

Rivian Automotive RIVN delivered 10,661 vehicles in the second quarter, but doesn't break out its split between trucks and SUVs.

These companies are all expected to keep the pressure up on Tesla. There is also the upcoming convertible electric pickup truck that can turn into an SUV from Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto. Over 100,000 vehicles have been reserved from Slate Auto.

With a current renewed focus on autonomous vehicles and robotaxis, Tesla may have to decide what it wants to do with the Cybertruck and if it will scale back some of the production capacity due to weakened demand.



TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock trades at $315.36 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $182 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 16.7% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock