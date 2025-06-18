Israel Says It Struck Iranian Centrifuge Site, Missile Factories Near Tehran With Over 50 Jets To Disrupt Weapons Program

The Israel Defense Forces launched coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and weapons facilities near Tehran using more than 50 fighter jets, escalating Middle East tensions that have already boosted defense sector equities and oil prices.

What Happened: The IDF confirmed Tuesday it targeted a uranium centrifuge production site in Tehran designed to expand Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.

Intelligence Directorate guidance enabled precision strikes on multiple weapons manufacturing facilities producing ground-to-ground and surface-to-air missile components.

“The Iranian regime enriches uranium intended for nuclear weapons development,” the IDF stated, emphasizing that civilian nuclear programs don’t require such enrichment levels.

The operation specifically targeted raw materials and assembly components for missiles Iran has launched toward Israel.

Why It Matters: Defense contractors rallied in after-hours trading following the strikes. Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT rose 1.12% after hours, while RTX Corp. RTX climbed 0.72%.

The broader defense sector saw after-hours gains, with Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT rising 1.06% and Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC up 0.60%. Defense-focused ETFs also advanced, as the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA added 0.38%, while the Global X Defense Tech ETF SHLD gained 0.39%

President Donald Trump dismissed ceasefire speculation, telling reporters aboard Air Force One he seeks “a real end” to Iran’s nuclear program with Tehran abandoning it “entirely.” His Truth Social posts called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” while threatening Iran’s Supreme Leader.

