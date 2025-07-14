On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is a buy, adding that it is “one of the hottest stocks in the universe.”

On June 30, the space-tech company notched its fastest launch turnaround ever, completing its 68th Electron mission and signaling a new era of rapid-response rocket deployment.

He also recommended buying Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII.

Supporting his view, TD Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna, on July 10, upgraded Huntington Ingalls from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $250 to $300.

“This thing is just a coiled spring when we get the new numbers,” Cramer said when asked about Eli Lilly and Company LLY. “There are many big studies coming down the pipe.”

Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez, on July 11, maintained Eli Lilly with a Buy and raised the price target from $936 to $942.

When asked about TSS, Inc. TSSI, he said, “That's a pretender. We want to be in CoreWeave if we're going to go there.”

On the earnings front, TSS, on May 15, reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results.

Cramer recommended not buying Conagra Brands CAG, saying it's a “very tough situation.”

The company, on July 10, reported adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents. Quarterly net sales of $2.78 billion, missed the Street view of $2.83 billion.

Cramer recommended buying NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI on Monday morning.

Lending support to his choice, KeyBanc, on July 8, maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $240 to $275.

Power Solutions International, Inc. PSIX is an “amazing stock, it's not even that expensive,” Cramer said.

Supporting his view, the company, on May 8, reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter financial results.

Price Action:

Huntington Ingalls Industries shares gained 0.03% to settle at $258.18 on Friday.

Rocket Lab shares fell 0.2% to close at $39.03.

TSS shares gained 3.3% to settle at $26.46 on Friday.

Eli Lilly shares gained 0.3% to close at $793.01.

Conagra Brands shares fell 0.5% to settle at $19.40 on Friday.

NXP Semiconductors shares fell 1.8% to close at $228.92.

Power Solutions International shares gained 5.3% to settle at $72.02.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock