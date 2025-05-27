Space Stocks Weekly Countdown: RocketLab, Blacksky, Redwire & More

Several major players in the space stock sector made recent headlines with contract wins, product launches and other updates. Here's what to know:

RKLB: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB is set to launch its "Full Stream Ahead" mission to deploy a BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY Gen-3 satellite, with the launch window opening on Tuesday.

The imminent launch will send BlackSky's Gen-3 to join the company's existing satellite constellation and marks Rocket Lab's seventh Electron mission in 2025.

BKSY: BlackSky is a space-based intelligence company that owns and operates a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, delivering high-frequency satellite imagery and analytics and monitoring services. Its AI platform, BlackSky Spectra, combines proprietary satellite data with information from external sources.

BlackSky stock has gained nearly 40% over the past month after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results,and announcing several new government and commercial contracts.

SIDU: Last Thursday, Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU announced the launch of its Fortis VPX computing system designed for command and data handling, artificial intelligence/machine learning processing and navigation in extreme environments.

“Fortis VPX is a force multiplier for AI-driven mission systems,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. “Its modularity, computing power, and SOSA™ aligned compatibility enables customers to quickly adapt to evolving mission requirements while reducing total lifecycle costs.”

Sidus Space shares are down more than 45% year-to-date after racing higher last December.

RDW: Redwire Corp. RDW shares soared Tuesday after the company announced it has delivered the onboard computer for the European Space Agency’s Comet Interceptor mission which plans to be the first spacecraft to visit a comet coming directly from the outer reaches of the Sun.

The space infrastructure company last week announced it was awarded a contract by SpaceTech GmbH to provide avionics technology for the ESA's Next Generation Gravity Mission satellites as part of a planned NASA and ESA Earth observation satellite constellation known as Mass Change and Geophysics International Constellation or MAGIC.

Redwire stock has gained 25% over the past five days on momentum from the company's new contract and delivery news.

