Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Soars 94% On Q1 Results, 2026 Outlook

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE shares soared 94% to $6.50 on Friday after the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and reaffirmed its path toward commercial spaceflight in 2026.

What To Know: For the first quarter, Virgin Galactic posted revenue of $461,000, surpassing estimates of $285,710. The company also narrowed its net loss to $2.38 per share, beating projections of a $2.55 loss.

While revenue fell from $2 million a year earlier due to a pause in commercial flights, the company highlighted continued progress in developing its Delta Class SpaceShips.

Virgin Galactic plans to launch its first research spaceflight in summer 2026 and begin private astronaut flights by fall 2026. Future astronaut ticket sales are expected to open in first-quarter 2026.

Despite operating in a pre-revenue phase, Virgin Galactic maintained a strong cash position of $567 million. It raised $31 million during the quarter through an at-the-market stock offering.

The company expects second-quarter free cash flow to range from negative $105 million to $115 million, an improvement from the first-quarter’s negative $122 million.

CEO Michael Colglazier emphasized the long-term vision, citing scalability and cost-efficiency as key pillars of a future profitable business model built around space tourism.

How To Buy SPCE Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Virgin Galactic’s case, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SPCE has a 52-week high of $23.00 and a 52-week low of $2.18.

