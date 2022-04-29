7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) 12:55 P.M. - Shares moved 0.07% lower after Jon Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in the stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) 12:55 P.M. - Shares climbed 0.22% higher after Najarian highlighted unusual options activity

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) 12:55 P.M. - Shares crept 0.12% higher after unusual options activity was mentioned in the stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) 12:57 P.M. - Shares moved 2.20% higher after Najarian said he bought $10 calls.

Final trades:

A O Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)