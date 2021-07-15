 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:43am   Comments
  • Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) price target from $225 to $220. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 1.5% to $200.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) from $225 to $270. Dollar General shares fell 0.4% to $220.00 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley Securities raised L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) price target from $74 to $89. L Brands shares fell 0.9% to $74.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target on Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) from $17 to $28. Howard Bancorp shares rose 0.6% to close at $19.91 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) from $435 to $450. S&P Global shares fell 0.3% to $409.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus Research boosted BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $950 to $975. BlackRock shares fell 0.1% to $880.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $162 to $166. Apple shares rose 0.1% to $149.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) price target from $26 to $33. KnowBe4 shares fell 2.9% to $28.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from $55 to $60. Anaplan shares fell 0.1% to $53.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) price target from $123 to $127. IHS Markit shares rose 0.6% to $112.30 in pre-market trading.

