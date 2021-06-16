 Skip to main content

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Vertex Pharma, Snap And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 8:02am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said it's a good opportunity to pick up some Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX). The stock declined 20% and he sees that as an overreaction.

Cramer prefers Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) over Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR).

It is time to sell Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), said Cramer. He is troubled by the stock after what happened to Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB).

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is a good stock, said Cramer. He is a buyer, particularly, if the Fed stays the course.

Cramer wants to get back in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) at $350 and he would do it slowly.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is a winner, said Cramer.

