Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) shares rose 3.05% to $10.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading

Gainers

  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares rose 3.05% to $10.45 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 291.6K, which is 62.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.6 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 2.98% to $10.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 430.8K shares, making up 22.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock moved upwards by 2.66% to $89.51. The current volume of 37.8K shares is 39.16% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.2 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 2.62% to $6.07. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 162.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 95.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.2 million.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock increased by 2.39% to $11.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 133 shares, making up 6.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 2.13% to $21.02. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.6K shares, making up 19.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 2.54% to $4.55 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7K, which is 21.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares fell 2.35% to $5.0. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 1.68% to $25.85. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 282.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock declined by 1.27% to $10.1. Trading volume for China Life Insurance Co's stock is 316.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 1.25% to $8.65. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr's stock is 481 as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock declined by 1.23% to $19.77. As of 12:40 EST, NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3K, which is 46.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.7 million.

