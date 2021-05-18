Cramer Weighs In On Beyond Meat, Snowflake, More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he would buy more shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM). He also likes UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) and Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM).

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is going to be a winner in the long term, said Cramer. He said it is a loser in the short term.

Cramer would hold Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) because he has faith in CEO Frank Slootman.

Three EV battery stocks didn't report good earnings on Monday, so investors in Tuscan Holdings Ord Shs (NASDAQ: THCB) are going to have to take some pain, said Cramer.

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a good insurance company, not great and not bad, said Cramer.

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) is a buy at this level, said Cramer. It is doing well and he is okay with it.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) is a disaster, said Cramer.