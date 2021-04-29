Cramer Weighs In On Coinbase, Kellogg And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he has always felt that Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is a great spec, but it's a heavily shorted stock and he doesn't know what is going on between longs and shorts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) is a speculative stock that hasn't really delivered, said Cramer.

If you believe in hydrogen power, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a winner, said Cramer. Many people don't believe in hydrogen power and Cramer is concerned about accounting irregularities.

People are going to use Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as a proxy for owning crypto, said Cramer. He agrees with Lisa Ellis that the stock can go to $600.

Cramer prefers Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) over Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL).

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) had a nice little run, but Cramer would not own it. He would rather buy Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ).