 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On ContextLogic, Microvision And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Gives His Opinion On ContextLogic, Microvision And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he bets there could be a bit of a run in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) because 40% of the float is shorted.

Cramer is a believer in Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU).

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) can make another company, an acquisition-hungry company, said Cramer. He is willing to back the stock.

It is going to be tough for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) in the U.S. because the president seems to not want to let oil and gas from Canada in the U.S., said Cramer.

See Also: Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon

He is not willing to endorse Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) because it is a cut-throat business.

Cramer would rather be on the long side than on the short side of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS).

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is fine, but it just doesn't do it for Cramer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MVIS + FLO)

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why MicroVision Stock Skyrocketed Again Today
GameStop Raises $551M In Stock Sale: What You Need To Know
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Microvision
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas