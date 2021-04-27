Cramer Gives His Opinion On ContextLogic, Microvision And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he bets there could be a bit of a run in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) because 40% of the float is shorted.

Cramer is a believer in Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU).

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) can make another company, an acquisition-hungry company, said Cramer. He is willing to back the stock.

It is going to be tough for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) in the U.S. because the president seems to not want to let oil and gas from Canada in the U.S., said Cramer.

He is not willing to endorse Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) because it is a cut-throat business.

Cramer would rather be on the long side than on the short side of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS).

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is fine, but it just doesn't do it for Cramer.