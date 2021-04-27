Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about bullish options activity in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Monday as the stock jumped on the rumor of a stock split.
Calls outpaced puts by about three to one and the most active options were the weekly $3,500 calls. Around 16,000 contracts were traded for $40. The breakeven for the trade is $3,540 or 3.84% above the closing price on Monday. Khouw also noticed a spike in implied volatility in the name.
