Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about bullish options activity in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Monday as the stock jumped on the rumor of a stock split.

See Also: Why Lebenthal Sees Apple, Amazon Stock Reaching New All-Time Highs After Earnings

Calls outpaced puts by about three to one and the most active options were the weekly $3,500 calls. Around 16,000 contracts were traded for $40. The breakeven for the trade is $3,540 or 3.84% above the closing price on Monday. Khouw also noticed a spike in implied volatility in the name.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

