Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2020 3:34pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would hold onto Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG), while cautioning that he doesn't know what is in it because it is a holding company.

Instead of Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM), Cramer would buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ). He thinks 3D print is a crowded field.

Cramer would put United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on hold because he expects a couple of bad quarters. He wouldn't chase the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is incredibly well run, he said and would hold onto the stock.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) had a decent but not great quarter, said Cramer. It turned out too much of it was TikTok, which the company needs to get back, he said.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) had a great quarter so Cramer is starting to warm up to the stock. He also thinks U.S. relations with China are going to improve.

Instead of VIATRIS ORD (NASDAQ: VTRS), Cramer would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

 

 

 

 

