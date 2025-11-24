Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), a close ally to President Donald Trump, has made several recent stock transactions, including a large buy of a Magnificent Seven stock.

Markwayne Mullin's Stock Transactions

Sen. Mullin becomes the latest member of Congress to make a large purchase of Magnificent Seven stocks, which continue to be popular stocks with lawmakers in 2025.

Here is a look at Mullin's transactions, as shared by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Nov. 3: Sell $15,000 to $50,000 Berkshire Hathaway B (NYSE:BRK) shares

(NYSE:BRK) shares Nov. 3: Sell $15,000 to $50,000 Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares

(NYSE:CMG) shares Nov. 3: Sell $15,000 to $50,000 Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares

(NASDAQ:FISV) shares Nov. 3: Sell $50,000 to $100,000 T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares

(NASDAQ:TMUS) shares Nov. 3: Buy $250,000 to $500,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares

Microsoft stock was the only purchase by Mullin in the latest disclosure, with several other positions sold off by the senator.

The $250,000 to $500,000 purchase is a large one for Mullin, whose transactions are typically in the $1,000 to $15,000 and $15,000 to $50,000 range.

The Magnificent Seven also marks Mullin’s most significant purchase in 2025, representing a strong bet on the technology company.

The latest purchase marks the second time Mullin has bought Microsoft stock in 2025, with another purchase previously disclosed back in February totaling $50,000 to $100,000.

Mullin also bought $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) back in February.

Of the Magnificent Seven stocks, Mullin has only bought Amazon and Microsoft shares in 2025.

Mullin's Previous Trades

Mullin is one of the most active traders among members of Congress with multiple transactions throughout 2025.

Benzinga has previously flagged the senator for questionable disclosures.

Earlier this year, Mullin violated the STOCK Act by reporting transactions he made in 2023 two years later in 2025.

The senator also disclosed buying shares of defense company L3 Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) , which prompted attention from investors given Mullin's committee assignments.

Mullin serves on the Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Indian Affairs and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. He also serves on various subcommittees. The role of the Armed Services committee has been closely followed with trades of defense stocks or companies that could benefit from war, sparking potential conflicts of interest.

The buys of Microsoft stock will be closely monitored, given the large size, to see if the company lands any future government contracts. Mullin’s close friendship with the president is also a reason that the senator’s trades get closely monitored.

Microsoft Stock Gains in 2025

MSFT stock trades at $476.23 Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $344.76 to $555.45. The company’s shares are up 13.8% year-to-date in 2025.

