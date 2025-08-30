Bernie Sanders Demands Health Secretary RFK Jr.'s Resignation As CDC Leadership Crisis Deepens

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s resignation on Saturday, citing Kennedy’s “dangerous policies” that are “endangering the health of the American people.”

Sanders made the demand in a New York Times guest essay following this week’s controversial firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez, according to a Reuters report.

“Despite the overwhelming opposition of the medical community, Secretary Kennedy has continued his longstanding crusade against vaccines and his advocacy of conspiracy theories that have been rejected repeatedly by scientific experts,” Sanders wrote.

CDC Leadership Fallout

Kennedy ousted Monarez less than a month into her tenure after she refused to implement new vaccine limitations that Kennedy claimed lacked scientific evidence. Four senior CDC officials subsequently resigned in protest, while hundreds of colleagues walked out of CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

See Also: Dave Ramsey Says ‘If You Plant Nothing, The Government’s Not Going To Come Along And Plant Something’

President Donald Trump nominated Kennedy for the Health Secretary position earlier this year.

Vaccine Policy Dispute Triggers Public Health Crisis

Susan Monarez, confirmed as CDC director in July 2025, refused Kennedy’s directive to step down Monday amid tensions over vaccine policy. Her attorney, Mark Zaid, stated Monarez “chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda” and confirmed she will not resign voluntarily.

The dispute escalated when Monarez contacted Senate Health Committee Chair Bill Cassidy about Kennedy’s policies. CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry resigned, writing that “science at CDC should never be censored or subject to political interpretations.”

Warren Warns Of Public Health Risks

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also criticized the administration’s CDC overhaul, stating Trump is “purging the CDC leadership” while measles cases hit record highs. Warren questioned Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O’Neill, now serving as acting CDC director, about Kennedy’s performance. O’Neill defended Kennedy as “doing a great job.”

Vaccine Stocks Under Sustained Pressure

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine policies have pressured pharmaceutical stocks since his February confirmation. Pfizer Inc. PFE, Moderna Inc. MRNA, and Novavax Inc. NVAX face authorization challenges after Kennedy rescinded COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of PFE stock here.

Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, the sole U.S. MMR vaccine supplier, and GSK PLC GSK remain exposed to policy changes as Kennedy targets childhood vaccination programs.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Lauryn Allen on Shutterstock.com