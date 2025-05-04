May 4, 2025 11:46 AM 2 min read

Pony AI, Hims & Hers And Frontdoor Are Among Top 11 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 28-May 2): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Lekha Gupta
  1. Pony AI Inc PONY shares were up 48.36% after the company reportedly said it is getting closer to profitability and can build its autonomous driving system for less.
  2. Hims & Hers Health, IncHIMS stock rocketed 45.32% after the company announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO to offer a bundled package of all dose strengths of Wegovy on its platform. B of A Securities analyst raised the price forecast from $22 to $26.
  3. ODDITY Tech Ltd. ODD shares surged 42.96% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 guidance, and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates. Analysts raised price forecasts on the stock.
  4. Metsera, Inc. MTSR stock escalated by 38.42% last week.
  5. CG Oncology, Inc. CGON stock increased 29.86% after the company announced that cretostimogene grenadenorepvec monotherapy data was presented at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting. Some analysts initiated coverage/ boosted the price forecast.
  6. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA shares upped 29.42% after raising its FY25 sales guidance.
  7. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC stock rose 27.34%.
  8. Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR shares were up 25.44% last week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales outlook.
  9. ATI Inc. ATI stock increased 25.39% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.
  10. Perdoceo Education Corporation PRDO stock rose 23.72% after it reported first-quarter results.
  11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC stock jumped 23.71% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

