Pony AI, Hims & Hers And Frontdoor Are Among Top 11 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 28-May 2): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- Pony AI Inc (PONY): Shares surged due to the company stating it's nearing profitability and can build its autonomous driving system.
- Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR): Shares were up after reporting better-than-expected Q1 financials and raising its FY25 sales guidance above estimate
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Pony AI Inc PONY shares were up 48.36% after the company reportedly said it is getting closer to profitability and can build its autonomous driving system for less.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS stock rocketed 45.32% after the company announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO to offer a bundled package of all dose strengths of Wegovy on its platform. B of A Securities analyst raised the price forecast from $22 to $26.
- ODDITY Tech Ltd. ODD shares surged 42.96% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 guidance, and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates. Analysts raised price forecasts on the stock.
- Metsera, Inc. MTSR stock escalated by 38.42% last week.
- CG Oncology, Inc. CGON stock increased 29.86% after the company announced that cretostimogene grenadenorepvec monotherapy data was presented at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting. Some analysts initiated coverage/ boosted the price forecast.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA shares upped 29.42% after raising its FY25 sales guidance.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC stock rose 27.34%.
- Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR shares were up 25.44% last week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales outlook.
- ATI Inc. ATI stock increased 25.39% after it reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Perdoceo Education Corporation PRDO stock rose 23.72% after it reported first-quarter results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC stock jumped 23.71% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
