Okla And Rigetti Computing Are Among Top 8 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 20-Jan 24): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- Rigetti Computing gained 25.48% amid investor optimism in tech and AI under new administration policies.
- Guardant Health gained 26.53% after Medicare approved coverage for its colorectal cancer surveillance test.
These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Oklo Inc. OKLO shares escalated 72.60% after the company announced on Friday it signed an MoU with Rpower to provide clean energy for data centers.
- Tempus AI, Inc. TEM stock jumped 47.91% after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed a new position in the technology company.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX shares surged 49.52%.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC shares jumped 38.11% after the company announced that it expects fourth-quarter and FY24 revenue to exceed analyst estimates. Also, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price forecast from $5 to $10.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR stock rose 37.92% amid recent reports of Santee Cooper seeking buyers to revive nuclear reaction construction in South Carolina.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS shares increased 36.30% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and strong guidance. Analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH shares were up 26.53% after the company announced Medicare coverage for its Guardant Reveal for surveillance testing in colorectal cancer patients.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI stock upped 25.48% amid strength in tech and AI stocks as investors assess the new administration’s policies and AI efforts.
