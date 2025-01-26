January 26, 2025 9:45 AM 2 min read

Okla And Rigetti Computing Are Among Top 8 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 20-Jan 24): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
  • Rigetti Computing gained 25.48% amid investor optimism in tech and AI under new administration policies.
  • Guardant Health gained 26.53% after Medicare approved coverage for its colorectal cancer surveillance test.

These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Oklo Inc. OKLO shares escalated 72.60% after the company announced on Friday it signed an MoU with Rpower to provide clean energy for data centers.
  2. Tempus AI, Inc. TEM stock jumped 47.91%  after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed a new position in the technology company.
  3. Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX shares surged 49.52%.
  4. Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC shares jumped 38.11% after the company announced that it expects fourth-quarter and FY24 revenue to exceed analyst estimates. Also, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price forecast from $5 to $10.
  5. NuScale Power Corporation SMR stock rose 37.92% amid recent reports of Santee Cooper seeking buyers to revive nuclear reaction construction in South Carolina.
  6. WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS shares increased 36.30% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and strong guidance. Analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  7. Guardant Health, Inc. GH shares were up 26.53% after the company announced Medicare coverage for its Guardant Reveal for surveillance testing in colorectal cancer patients.
  8. Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI stock upped 25.48% amid strength in tech and AI stocks as investors assess the new administration’s policies and AI efforts.

Image via Shutterstock

Posted In:
EquitiesMid CapNewsTop StoriesMoversTrading IdeasBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
