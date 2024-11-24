Applied Digital And Hims & Hers Health Are Among Top 9 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov 18-Nov 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares jumped 47.99% after the company’s Investor Day event. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock. Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares escalated 46.96%. Needham analyst initiated coverage on Archer Aviation with a Buy rating and a price target of $11. C3.ai, Inc. AI stock zoomed 43.98% after the company announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft Corp MSFT and expanded its partnership with Capgemini. Oklo Inc. OKLO stock rocketed 40%. The stock may have gained in response to its acquisition target Atomic Alchemy which signed an MOU with Zeno Power to provide fuel for commercial radioisotope power systems. Applied Digital Corporation APLD stock increased 36.24%. Unity Software Inc. U shares rose 35.70%. Nebius Group N.V. NBIS shares were up 33.47% after the company announced an expansion to its AI infrastructure in the U.S. with the Kansas City GPU cluster and three new offices. NuScale Power Corporation SMR stock surged 31.29%. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares jumped 31.11%. The company launched meal replacement bars and shakes to enhance personalized weight loss plans.

