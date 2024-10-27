Trump Media & Tech, ImmunityBio, And iRhythm Are Among Top 10 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct 21-Oct 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX stock upped 49.86% after the company announced it dosed its first patients in its Phase 1 clinical study of CAR-NK cell therapy for relapsed B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
- Stride, Inc. LRN shares rocketed 41.43% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and issued FY25 and second-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Analysts boosted the price target on the stock.
- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT shares jumped 32.21%.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT stock gained 31.68% last week. The stock has been volatile ahead of the upcoming U.S. election.
- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology ZK gained 29.31%. Several U.S.-listed Chinese stocks gained after the People's Bank of China injected 700 billion yuan ($98.36 billion) into the banking system through its one-year medium-term lending facility, keeping the rate steady at 2.0%.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ stock gained 27.52%.
- Herc Holdings Inc. HRI shares upped 21.76% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and raised its FY24 equipment rental revenue growth outlook.
- TeraWulf Inc.'s WULF stock gained 18.59% amid the rise in Bitcoin's BTC/USD price. The company also proposed to raise $425 million via convertible senior debt notes.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC stock escalated 20.76% after the company announced that it was granted FDA clearance for its 510(k) submission related to prior design changes made to the Zio AT device.
- Celestica, Inc. CLS shares rose 19.99% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued Q4 revenue guidance above estimates. Several analysts raised the price target on the stock.
