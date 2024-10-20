Oklo, CleanSpark And Wolfspeed Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct 14-18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Oklo Inc.’s OKLO stock gained 99.23% last week. Nuclear-linked stocks gained after Amazon Inc.’s AMZN AWS announced plans to invest over $500 million in nuclear power.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE shares jumped 67.35% after the company achieved its first-ever therapeutic RNA editing in humans from its RestorAATion-2 trial of WVE-006 for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Several analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH gained 52.21% after the company announced it would be acquired by Lundbeck for $60 per share in cash.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares rocketed 42.44% after signing a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms for up to $750 million in proposed direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK stock upped 34.10% last week after Bitcoin BTC/USD rose above $67,000.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS soared 26.03% after the company announced its subsidiary, United State Cellular Corp USM, selling select spectrum licenses in the AWS and PCS bands.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ shares increased 15.31%. The company will report third-quarter financial results on November 6.
