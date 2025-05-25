May 25, 2025 11:04 AM 2 min read

GameStop, IonQ, And CoreWeave Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. IonQ, Inc. IONQ stock jumped 30.58% after CEO Niccolo de Masi made bold statements comparing the company’s trajectory to that of Nvidia Corp NVDA.
  2. United States Steel Corporation X shares increased by 28.90%. Nippon Steel Corp. NPSCY has pledged to invest $14 billion in the company’s operations.
  3. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV shares escalated 27.95%, driven by recent developments and analysts price revisions.
  4. Amer Sports, Inc. AS shares rose 18.95% after the company reported first-quarter FY25 results, and analysts boosted their forecast on the stock.
  5. Venture Global, Inc. VG stock grew 16.34%.
  6. GameStop Corporation GME shares rose 16.10%, potentially driven by renewed retail enthusiasm and rising crypto market momentum, as Bitcoin BTC/USD hit a record high above $111,000.
  7. Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP stock upped 14.54%.
  8. Cameco Corporation CCJ shares grew 14.47% on reports indicating Trump will sign executive orders to ease regulatory requirements for new reactors.
  9. Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY shares increased 12.06%.
  10. Gold Fields Limited GFI stock upped 11.87% as gold and silver prices gained following President Trump’s EU tariff threat.
  11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM stock rose 10.49% as gold and silver prices gained following President Trump’s EU tariff threat.

