GameStop, IonQ, And CoreWeave Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV): Shares surged after Nvidia disclosed a stake and analysts revised price targets.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ): Stock jumped 27.44% following its CEO comparing the company's trajectory to Nvidia's.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ stock jumped 30.58% after CEO Niccolo de Masi made bold statements comparing the company’s trajectory to that of Nvidia Corp NVDA.
- United States Steel Corporation X shares increased by 28.90%. Nippon Steel Corp. NPSCY has pledged to invest $14 billion in the company’s operations.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV shares escalated 27.95%, driven by recent developments and analysts price revisions.
- Amer Sports, Inc. AS shares rose 18.95% after the company reported first-quarter FY25 results, and analysts boosted their forecast on the stock.
- Venture Global, Inc. VG stock grew 16.34%.
- GameStop Corporation GME shares rose 16.10%, potentially driven by renewed retail enthusiasm and rising crypto market momentum, as Bitcoin BTC/USD hit a record high above $111,000.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP stock upped 14.54%.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ shares grew 14.47% on reports indicating Trump will sign executive orders to ease regulatory requirements for new reactors.
- Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY shares increased 12.06%.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI stock upped 11.87% as gold and silver prices gained following President Trump’s EU tariff threat.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM stock rose 10.49% as gold and silver prices gained following President Trump’s EU tariff threat.
