CoreWeave, Super Micro Computer And Coinbase Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock surged 56.32%  after Nvidia disclosed it added a stake in the company via a 13F filing equating to approximately 24.18 million shares. JP Morgan and Needham also raised their respective price forecasts on the stock.
  2. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock escalated 44.26% after the company announced that it entered into a strategic partnership under a memorandum of understanding with DataVolt.
  3. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock jumped 33.68% after the company announced a partnership with Webull Pay to power crypto experiences. Additionally, Benchmark raised its price forecast on the stock from $252 to $301.
  4. NRG Energy, Inc. NRG shares rose 33.41% after announcing a $12 billion acquisition of LS (Luminus Systems) Power’s generation assets.
  5. Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB stock rose 27.19% amid overall market strength following softer-than-expected April inflation readings. Additionally, investors continue to weigh the progress of the U.S.-China trade and President Trump’s Middle East trip.
  6. First Solar, Inc. FSLR shares increased 26.86% on reports indicating the House GOP budget will cut but not remove wind and solar tax credits.
  7. Exelixis, Inc. EXEL stock grew 25.52% after the company recently reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. The company, acting as a collaboration partner of Invenra, initiated the dose-escalation stage of the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of XB628. Citigroup raised its price forecast from $45 to $56.
  8. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB stock rose 24.67%. The company announced that NASA had chosen it to launch its Aspera mission and disclosed the return of its Pioneer spacecraft to Varda Space Industries.
  9. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS has gained 24.42% in the last week. The stock has rallied since reporting strong first-quarter financial results on May 5. However, the company has a high short float and may be facing a short squeeze.
  10. On Holding AG ONON shares escalated 21.71% after the company reported its first-quarter results, and analysts revised the price forecast.
  11. Gap, Inc. GAP stock gained 20.87% after the U.S. and China agreed to reduce most tariffs on each other’s goods temporarily. A reduction in tariffs could alleviate supply chain and macroeconomic uncertainty and help boost consumer sentiment.

Photo via Shutterstock

