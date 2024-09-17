NVIDIA, Salesforce Announce Strategic AI Collaboration: What To Know

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Salesforce, Inc. CRM on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced AI capabilities for enterprises with autonomous agent and interactive avatar experiences.

The Details: The companies said they will work together to deliver optimized predictive and generative AI workflows by bringing together the NVIDIA AI platform, the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce. The companies expect the collaboration to deliver advances in AI platform performance and model throughput to improve productivity and effectiveness of interactions across industries.

Salesforce and NVIDIA will also collaborate on AI agent avatars with NVIDIA ACE, a collection of digital human technologies and NIM microservices, and Agentforce to enable human-like experiences when customers or employees interact with Agentforce agents.

Read Next: What Happened With MicroStrategy Stock Today?

“In the future, every company, every job will be enhanced by a wide range of AI agents — assistants that will transform how we work,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

“NVIDIA and Salesforce are bringing together our technologies to accelerate the development of AI agents for companies to supercharge their productivity,” Huang added.

NVDA, CRM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Nvidia shares ended Tuesday's session down 1.02% at $115.59 and Salesforce shares closed down 0.65% at $255.19.

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock