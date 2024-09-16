What Happened With MicroStrategy Stock Today?

MicroStategy, Inc. MSTR shares are trading lower in Monday's extended trading session after the company announced a private offering of $700 million of convertible senior notes.

The Details: MicroStrategy announced it intends to offer $700 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 and also expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $105 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The company said it will use the proceeds from the offering to fund the conditional full redemption of $500 million of MicroStrategy’s outstanding 6.125% senior secured notes due 2028.

MicroStrategy said it will use the balance of the proceeds from the offering to purchase additional Bitcoin BTC/USD and for general corporate purposes.

MicroStrategy shares fell nearly 5% in regular trading Monday after Canaccord Genuity maintained its Buy rating, but lowered its price target on the stock from $185 to $173.

MSTR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, MicroStrategy shares are down 1.47% after-hours at $132.55 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock