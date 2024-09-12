What Happened With Salesforce Stock Today?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares traded higher Thursday after the company unveiled Agentforce, a suite of autonomous AI agents that augment employees and handle tasks in service, sales, marketing and commerce.

The Details: Salesforce described Agentforce as a "limitless digital workforce of AI agents" that can analyze data, make decisions and take action on tasks including answering customer service inquiries, qualifying sales leads and optimizing marketing campaigns.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke about Agentforce at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday and said the platform's underlying AI model can resolve over 90% of customer issues and deliver 90%-95% accuracy.

Read Next: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits ‘It’s Tense’ As Surging Demand For Blackwell Chips Sparks Customer Frustration

“Agentforce represents the Third Wave of AI — advancing beyond copilots to a new era of highly accurate, low-hallucination intelligent agents that actively drive customer success. Unlike other platforms, Agentforce is a revolutionary and trusted solution that seamlessly integrates AI across every workflow, embedding itself deeply into the heart of the customer journey,” said Benioff.

The Salesforce CEO also set a goal to have one billion Agentforce agents deployed by the end of 2025. Customers and investors expect to hear more about Agentforce at Salesforce's annual event Dreamforce next week.

CRM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Salesforce ended Thursday's session 1.54% higher at $253.37.

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock