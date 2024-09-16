What's Going On With Tupperware Brands Stock?

Tupperware Brands Corp TUP shares are crashing Monday following a report suggesting the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The Details: According to a Bloomberg report, Tupperware is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week following years of attempts to turn the company around. People familiar with the matter said the company enlisted legal and financial advisers as it prepares to enter court protection after it breached the terms of its debt.

Tupperware shares fell 59% just before Monday's closing bell and are moving lower on heavy volume in extended trading.

TUP Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Tupperware shares are down 15.67% after-hours at 43 cents at the time of publication Monday.

Shares of Tupperware Brands have lost 69.83% in the past year. This compares to the average annual return of -61.68%, meaning the stock has underperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

