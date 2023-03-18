Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The three major indices ended the week mixed amid turmoil in the banking sector and ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Industrials finished the week 0.2% lower, while the S&P 500 climbed by 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite saw strong bullish momentum, finishing 4.4% higher this week.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 6% year-over-year in February, down from a 6.4% increase in January.

First Republic Bank FRC shares tumbled more than 25% on Friday, even after a group of fellow banks committed to providing $30 billion in deposits to boost its liquidity. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares also sold off sharply this week following news that the company will borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to provide short-term liquidity.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Ryan Reynolds' Mobile Company Gets $1.35B Buyout From T-Mobile: Will He Purchase An NHL Team With That Money?" by Chris Katje, details the golden touch of Ryan Reynold, who's a co-owner of Mint Mobile, a part of Ka’ena Corporation that is now set to be acquired by T-Mobile US TMUS for $1.35 billion.

In "Cathie Wood Loads Up On Tesla Stock Again — Also Hikes Stake In This Financial Services Company," Bhavik Nair reports that Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought additional shares of Tesla Inc TSLA this week, valued at over $4.6 million.

"Amazon Is JP Morgan's Best Pick: Analyst Says Investor Sentiment On Stock Is Near Multi-Year Lows," by Anusuya Lahiri, outlines why Amazon.com Inc AMZN remains the "Best Idea" of a JP Morgan analyst, even though he anticipates the company to face several short-term challenges.

The Bears

"Moody's Warns Of 'Rapid Deterioration' In Banking Environment, Evaluates Comerica, Western Alliance And More," by Chris Katje, explains why Moody’s Corporation MCO downgraded the outlook on the U.S. banking sector and warned of a deteriorating banking environment.

In "Shiba Inu Developer Admits Mistake With Shibarium Beta After Backlash From Community, Says Will Fix Within A Week," Mehab Qureshi writes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD developer Kaal Dhairya has admitted to making a mistake regarding the Shibarium Beta chain ID after a backlash from the community.

"Facebook Just Gave Up On Making Millions From NFTs," by Murtuza Merchant, details Meta Platform Inc's META announcement that the company will stop working on NFTs in order to focus on other ways to support creators, businesses and people.

