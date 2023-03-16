Shiba Inu Developer Admits Mistake With Shibarium Beta After Backlash From Community, Says Will Fix Within A Week

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD developer Kaal Dhairya has admitted to making a mistake regarding the Shibarium Beta chain ID after the community accused the team of stealing the Rinia chain ID.

What Happened: Dhairya, on Thursday, acknowledged his mistake of not rechecking at the time of the PuppyNet network launch and confirmed that the chains were not registered at that time. To rectify this situation, he said he will be redeploying a new version of the Shibarium Beta network with a new chain ID which will take "4 to 5 days."

How It Began: The drama began when Twitter user ‘Rancune’ shared a tweet that accused Shibarium of being a “ripped chain from Rinia.” Rinia is a blockchain used to build decentralized apps.

In a follow-up tweet, YouTuber BitBoy also pointed to evidence indicating that Shibarium was developed by FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried but that his involvement was only early on.

Why It Matters: Last week, Shibarium released its much-anticipated beta version for the Layer 2 Network. With this beta testnet, users will be able to experience the power of blockchain technology with all its potential. Layer 2 is a constellation of off-chain protocols and systems that build upon layer 1 protocols to reduce the conflicts and bottlenecks with scaling and data.

In his latest tweet, Shibarium lead developer Kusama appears to be throwing down the gauntlet for YouTuber BitBoy, questioning how his T-shirt sales are doing and even asking for receipts.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000010, down 7.80% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

