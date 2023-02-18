Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Blue Skies For Roku, Microsoft's Bing GPT And Tesla Model Y Sells Out

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Roku Earnings Flipped a Bear Into a Bull. The Ad Market May Be Bottoming Out," Connor Smith writes that a BofA analyst raised his rating on Roku Inc ROKU noting that "coming out of past economic downturns advertisers have returned to spending quickly."

"Bing Chat Is Far Better Than ChatGPT. Just Don’t Ask It About Stocks," by Eric Savitz, details why Microsoft Corp's MSFT AI-infused Bing search is providing better results than those of ChatGPT.

In "DraftKings Stock Rises After Strong Quarter. Analysts Are Upbeat," Emily Dattilo writes that an analyst is upbeat about the future of DraftKings Inc DKNG after the company reported strong quarterly results.

"AMC Networks Crushes Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Soaring," by Callum Keown, reports that AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX shares were flying on Friday after the company reported an earnings beat, which came despite declining advertising revenue

In "Tesla Doesn’t Have a Demand Problem Anymore," Al Root points out that demand for Tesla Inc's TSLA vehicles is strong, as the EV maker's popular Model Y has sold out for the first quarter.

