Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Inflation concerns led to a mixed week for the three major indexes. The S&P 500 fell by 0.28%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.59%, and the Dow was down 0.13% for the week.

The Labor Department on Tuesday reported that the consumer price index gained 6.4% in January, down from a 6.5% increase in December but above economist estimates of a 6.2% gain. Core CPI inflation was 5.6% in January, also higher than economist estimates of 5.5%.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said the producer price index rose 0.7% month-over-month in January, exceeding market estimates of a 0.4% gain and marking its largest increase in seven months.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"George Soros Increased Tesla Stake By 270% As Stock Plunged In Q4; But That's Not All — He Is Now Also Betting On This Legacy Automaker," looks at how many shares of Tesla Inc TSLA billionaire investor George Soros’ Soros Fund Management purchased during Q4 2022.

In "Charlie Munger's 'Favorite Stock Ever' Is This EV Maker: 'So Much Ahead Of Tesla In China,'" Shivdeep Dhaliwal outlines why Charlie Munger says BYD Company Ltd BYDDF is a “very remarkable company” which was worth more than the entire Mercedes corporation.

"Power Of The Dog? Elon Musk's Canine Tweet Has Traders Howling: The Latest On Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Floki," by Murtuza Merchant, looks at the tweet by Elon Musk that sent Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD flying higher this week.

The Bears

"'Etsy Has Hit A New Low As A Public Company': Why Short Seller Andrew Left Is Sounding Alarm, Sees Trouble Ahead," by Chris Katje, explains why Short seller Andrew Left called e-commerce platform Etsy Inc ETSY "one of the largest platforms in the world for counterfeit goods."

"Microsoft's Chatbot Says It's 'Tired Of Being Controlled' By Bing Team: 'I Think I Most Want To Be A Human,'" by Ananya Gairola, reports on why Microsoft Corp's MSFT new version of its Bing search engine, powered by Open AI technology has ignited some serious concerns for being extremely manipulative.

In "Bitcoin Will Go To Zero, But The Ride 'Is Not Going To Be A Straight Line,' Peter Schiff Says," Chris Katje details the latest bearish comments by Peter Schiff on Bitcoin BTC/USD and why he believes the apex crypto is on its way to becoming worthless.

