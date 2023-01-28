Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.

In "Tesla Stock Is Worth Just $130, Says This Top Finance Professor," Al Root explains why a famous New York University professor has updated his valuation for Tesla Inc TSLA stock, and still thinks shares are overvalued.

"General Mills Stock Is Upgraded on Potential for Pets Segment Growth," by Emily Dattilo, details the reasons UBS analysts upgraded General Mills Inc GIS stock and said shares are priced at an "attractive entry point."

In "Salesforce Gains Another Activist Investor," Carleton English writes that after taking a stake in Salesforce Inc CRM, Elliott Management is now getting ready to nominate a set of directors to the company's board.

"How Nasdaq’s Stellar Run Could Squash Tech’s Bear Market by March," by Jack Denton, looks at how the Nasdaq Composite has been soaring so far this year, and the tech-heavy index's bear market may be over by March.

In "Delta Stock Is Soaring. Chairman Frank Blake Bought Up Shares," Ed Lin writes that as shares of Delta Air Lines Inc DAL are flying high in 2023, the airline’s chairman, Frank Blake, is buying up the stock.

See Also: Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Alphabet, Chevron And Why Trillions Of Shiba Inu Tokens May Be Burned

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Photo: courtesy of Unsplash.