Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Snowflake, Delta And Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway May Be In For Big Tax Bill

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Tech’s Bill Is Coming Due. Investors Aren’t the Only Ones Who Will Pay," Tae Kim writes that after tech companies went on a spending spree in anticipation of high post-pandemic demand, employees, investors and consumers are now paying the price.

"How Delta Gains From Free WiFi, According to the CEO," by Eric Savitz, explains the implications of Delta Air Lines Inc DAL CEO Ed Bastian's announcement that the airline will launch free Wi-Fi services on all of its primary U.S. flights next month.

In "ARK’s Cathie Wood Isn’t Backing Down. She Explains Exactly Why," Avi Salzman details why Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF ARKK has remained bullish on stocks like Tesla Inc TSLA, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM and Roku Inc ROKU.

"Snowflake Is a Great Cloud Stock to Buy on the Dip, Says Wells Fargo," by Tae Kim, reports that a Wells Fargo analyst initiated coverage of Snowflake Inc SNOW with an Overweight rating and $170 price target, saying, "SNOW is better built to weather this storm."

In "Berkshire Hathaway Could Face a Big Tax Hit if the Bull Market Resumes," Andrew Barry writes that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) may be facing a significant tax bill this year as a result of new rules included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

"FDA Approves Eisai and Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Therapy," by Josh Nathan-Kazis, details the approval of Eisai Co Ltd ESALY and Biogen Inc's BIIB Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

See Also: Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Microsoft And A Critic Calls Bitcoin A 'Magnet For Idiots'

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.