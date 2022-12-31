Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The final week of trading in 2022 ended with a whimper as all three major indexes finished lower. The S&P 500 inched down by 0.14%, the Dow Industrials fell by 0.17% and the Nasdaq fell by 0.30% for the week.

It was a painful year for investors, as the S&P 500 dropped 19.2% in 2022, its worst performance since the index fell by 38.4% during the global financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 8.5% lower for the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 33%.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Loup's Gene Munster Explains The Slide In Apple Shares: 'It's As Simple As That,'" by Adam Eckert, details why Loup Funds' Gene Munster is expecting Apple Inc AAPL to provide upbeat guidance for March, even as the stock ended the year near its 52-week low.

In "Why AMC Entertainment's CEO Says His Pay Should Be Frozen In 2023: 'The Right Thing To Do,'" Chris Katje explains why AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC CEO Adam Aron is asking the company's board to freeze his salary and those of AMC's top executives in 2023.

"Michael Saylor Buys The Bitcoin Dip Again: Here's How Much BTC MicroStrategy Picked Up," by Murtuza Merchant, reveals how much Bitcoin BTC/USD was purchased by MicroStrategy Inc MSTR in the last two months of 2022.

The Bears

"How Has Elon Musk Reacted To Tesla's 70% Stock Plunge This Year?" by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at the uncharacteristic silence of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on the topic of his company's stock collapse, as shares fell almost 70% in 2022.

In "Southwest Goes Sideways: Should CEO Resign? Benzinga Twitter Followers Chime In," Anthony Noto reports on a new Benzinga poll asking if Southwest Airlines LUV CEO Robert Jordan should resign, after the airline canceled more than 13,000 flights since Dec. 22.

"Tech Setbacks: Elon Musk's Twitter To Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, What Left Us Dumbstruck In 2022," by Ananya Gairola, reviews some of the big tech setbacks of 2022, including the challenges faced by Meta Platforms Inc META in its efforts to pivot to the Metaverse.

