Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: AMD, Ford, Accenture And Should Tesla CEO Elon Musk Be Replaced?

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"Stocks Could Return About 10% in 2023—But First, They’re Going to Fall," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at why 2023 could end up feeling like two years wrapped in one for investors - falling in the first half of the year, and then rebounding as the outlook improves toward 2024.

In "Ford Raises Prices for Electric F-150 Lightning Trucks Again. Investors Don’t Like It," Al Root writes that Ford Motor Company's F decision to raise the price of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck isn't sitting well with investors.

"Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year," by Tae Kim, details why a Bernstein analyst expects the stocks of Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Qualcomm Inc QCOM to climb higher next year.

In "Tesla Investors Want More Than Elon Musk. They’re Asking for a New CEO," Al Root reports on a growing chorus among Tesla Inc's TSLA most vocal bulls to replace Twitter-distracted Elon Musk with a new CEO for the EV maker.

"Guardant Claimed Success for Its Colon Cancer Blood Test. The Stock Slumped," by Bill Alpert, outlines why some investors rejected a study by Guardant Health Inc GH showing its blood test for colon cancer was a success.

In "Accenture Raises Forecast for Profit. But CEO Warns Clients Are Spending Cautiously," Karishma Vanjani writes that even though Accenture Plc ACN announced strong quarterly results, the company's outlook outlined by its CEO caused the stock to sell off on Friday.

See Also: Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Paypal, Apple, Tesla And Why VanEck Says Bitcoin Could Drop To $10K In Q1 2023

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.