Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: CVS, Chewy, Apple And Confusion On Tesla's China Plant Is Hurting Stock

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"CVS Wants to Be America’s Healthcare Provider. All It Needs Now Are Doctors," by Josh Nathan-Kazis, outlines the challenges ahead for CVS Health Corp CVS as CEO Karen Lynch looks to transform its stores into primary locations to visit a doctor.

In "Chewy Stock Is Rallying. Pet Products Hold Up in Downturns," Eric Savitz explores why shares of Chewy Inc CHWY are making a comeback, even amid an economic downturn.

"Beyond Meat Is a Sell, This Analyst Says. It Has a Lot to Do With Weaker Demand," by Emily Dattilo, reveals that an Argus Research analyst downgraded the stock of Beyond Meat Inc BYND to a Sell and why the future doesn't look so great for the maker of plant-based meat alternatives.

In "Apple iPhone Lead Times Shrink, but Analysts Cut Holiday Quarter Estimates," Eric Savitz explains why a Credit Suisse analyst cut her forecast for Apple Inc AAPL iPhones shipments in the current quarter by seven million to 69 million.

"Tesla Stock Is Having a Terrible Week. Blame Conflicting Reports on Production," by Al Root, reports on how the confusion about production at Tesla Inc's TSLA Shanghai plant is causing uncertainty among investors.

In "Carvana Stock Catches Another Downgrade. 3 Out of 4 Analysts Now Rate It as Hold," Karishma Vanjani writes that a formerly bullish Carvana Co CVNA analyst has joined those that have lost confidence in the company.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.