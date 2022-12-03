Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.66%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 2.82%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.4% for the week.

The markets' optimism was driven by dovish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. He said the central bank could begin ramping down the pace of rate hikes "as soon as the December meeting," which is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Powell's comment came before Friday's Labor Department report showing that 263,000 jobs were added in November, beating economist estimates of 200,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, and hourly wages were up 5.1% from a year ago.

The Bulls

"They're Creepy And They're Kooky And They Just Broke A Netflix Record: This Show Just Beat Stranger Things," by Chris Katje, highlights a new series on Netflix Inc NFLX, which broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things."

In "Microsoft Leads Stock Market Higher: Here's Why A 7% Jump Could Be On The Horizon," Melanie Schaffer analyzes the chart of Microsoft Corp MSFT, which shows that shares may be poised for an almost 7% upward move based on a recently formed pattern.

"Elon Musk Effect? Dogecoin Holders Buck FTX Contagion, Over 62% Remain Profitable," by Mehab Qureshi, points out that even in the midst of the FTX bankruptcy fallout, Dogecoin DOGE/USD has maintained its price level, with 62% of Dogecoin holders remaining profitable.

The Bears

"Amazon CEO Gives This Scary Warning About The Economy At New York Times Event," by Aaron Bry, details comments made by Amazon.com Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy that the economic outlook is becoming more “uncertain” than previously thought

"Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook needs to step down.

"'You Can't Keep A Wild Tiger In A Cage,' Benioff Says As Salesforce CEO Bromance Ends In 'Shock To The System,'" by Adam Eckert, explains the reason one analyst called the departure of Salesforce Inc CRM co-CEO Bret Taylor, a "shock to the system."

