Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple And The Quantum Computing Revolution

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"Quantum Computing Will Change the World. How to Play the Stocks," by Eric Savitz, points out that the quantum computing revolution is coming, but only a handful of quantum start-ups have reached the public market so far.

"Dick’s Had a Great Quarter. Academy Sports Could, Too," by Teresa Rivas, notes that after shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc DKS rallied this week following a strong earning report, the move may foreshadow good things for Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc's ASO stock.

In "Manchester United Stock Soars on Report that Apple Is Interested in a Purchase," Angela Palumbo reports that shares of Manchester United PLC MANU flew over 12% higher on Friday on news that Apple Inc AAPL is considering purchasing the Premier League soccer club.

In "Amazon Stock Is Down Big. Get Ready for a Huge Rally" Eric Savitz writes that even though Amazon.com Inc AMZN stock is down 45% this year, investors have a good reason to bet on the company's future.

"Bitcoin Isn’t Budging. This Week Brings Little Hope for Crypto," by Jack Denton, looks at what's ahead for Bitcoin BTC/USD as the price of the apex crypto has remained relatively stable since dropping at the beginning of November in reaction to the FTX fiasco.

In "Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Keep Rallying. A Big Risk Is Being Ignored," Jack Denton explains why investors betting on a rebound of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other Chinese tech stocks should keep in mind the impact of China's "zero Covid" policies.

