Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Intel, Cisco, Walgreens And Why Twitter Bankruptcy Would Be Worse For Elon Musk Than Tesla

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"A Used-Car Dealer Raised Millions From ESG Investors. The Customer Complaints Continued," by Jacob Adelman, notes that ESG credentials are helping used car dealers attract money from high-profile banks, but also complaints from customers about high vehicle prices.

"Tesla Makes Out Better Than Musk If Twitter Files Bankruptcy," by Al Root, explains why a potential Twitter bankruptcy could be worse for Elon Musk than for Tesla Inc TSLA, his pioneering electric vehicle company.

In "Sell Intel Stock, Analyst Says. The Chip Maker’s Market Share Losses Are the Concern," Angela Palumbo writes that a J.P. Morgan analyst is urging investors to sell their Intel Corporation INTC stock over concerns that the company is losing market share.

"United Airlines Hikes Wages for Pilots. That’s Something the Fed Doesn’t Need," by Karishma Vanjani, looks at the impact of United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL accelerating a planned 5% pilot salary on the Fed's outlook for the tight labor market.

In "Walgreens Stock Gets a New Bull With ‘Increased Faith,’" Teresa Rivas explores why an analyst has upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA from a Hold to a Buy, making him one of only two bulls out of 17 analysts covering the stock.

"Cisco Shares Slip Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings Amid Demand Worries," by Eric Savitz, notes that ahead of its earning report, there are concerns that Cisco Systems Inc CSCO is facing a drop in new orders due to the current macro slowdown —especially when compared with the 33% order growth reported in the year-ago quarter.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

