Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.

In "PayPal Stock Is Down, but Wall Street Likes the Long-Term View," Carlton English writes that even though PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL had a down week after reporting earnings, analysts see a bright long-term future for the stock.

"Hershey Stock Has Had a Strong Year. An Earnings Beat Could Push It Even Higher," by Emily Dattilo, details Hershey Co HSY third-quarter earnings, reported on the week of Halloween, that beat analyst estimates, adding that the stock's outlook looks even sweeter.

In "DraftKings on Pace for Worst Drop on Record. Ebitda Loss Guidance ‘Disappointing,’ Analyst Says," Angela Palumbo writes that a J.P. Morgan analyst said DraftKings Inc DKNG is trailing competitors in achieving profitability after the company reported earnings and the stock fell sharply (by 27.8%) on Friday.

"Fidelity Is Launching Crypto Trading. What It Means for Coinbase and Robinhood," by Jack Denton, looks how Fidelity Investments' plan for a cryptocurrency trading platform could impact Coinbase Global COIN and Robinhood Markets HOOD.

