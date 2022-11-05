This Senator Recently Purchased These 2 Dividend Paying Stocks In Healthcare Sector

Senator Thomas Carper (D-DE) has made over 550 trades in the past three years, which are typically filed under his spouse, as reported by Capitol Trades. Carper is a member of the Senate Committee on Finance and is the chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Among Carper’s top traded issuers are JPMorgan Chase JPM and Barclays BCS, both of which are financial institutions, per Capitol Trades.

It also appears that Carper may be bearish on the overall market as there was a filing on Oct. 10 under his spouse, revealing a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF HDGE were purchased for a price of $30.1 per share, according to Capitol Trades. He also purchased the following two dividend-paying stocks.

See Also: This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields

Medical Properties Trust Inc. MPW is offering a dividend yield of 10.36% or $1.16 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a superb track record of increasing its dividends for nine consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare facility REIT, with a total portfolio worth over $21 billion, operating roughly 434 properties, with over 44,000 licensed hospital beds across ten countries.

Medical Properties Trust is the second-largest non-governmental owner of hospitals in the world and has maintained a 25% compounded annual growth rate since year-end 2012.

Carper purchased a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 of Medical Properties shares filed on Oct. 17, for a cost of $11.17 per share, according to Capitol Trades. This was filed under his spouse.

To read about the latest developments in the industry, check out Benzinga's Real Estate Home Page

CVS Health Corporation CVS is offering a dividend yield of 2.22% or $2.20 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year. Following its acquisition of Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash or $8 billion, CVS will now have a network of more than 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states and a nationwide value-based provider network, combined with its proprietary analytics and technology platforms, as of Sept. 5, 2022.

Senator Carper purchased a range of between $1,000 to $15,000 in CVS Health stock for a price of $90.89 per share on Oct. 17, which was filed under his spouse, per Capitol Trades.

Carper is a former military officer serving as the senior U.S. Senator from Delaware, having held the seat since 2001.

As of Sept. 29, 72 Congress members violated the federal STOCK Act, which was formed to prevent insider trading. But lawmakers like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Steve Daines want to go a step further and ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.