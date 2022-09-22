AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the current price. “Sell the January 23 75 strike cover calls,” she said. “You collect $4.50, which is 7% yield,” along with a 2% dividend in December, which translates to “a 9% income for the next five months even if the stock does nothing.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Sarat Sethi said that Morgan Stanley MS is “trading at 10 times earnings and the 3% dividend yield gives a margin of safety.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose CBOE Global Markets Inc CBOE as his final trade.