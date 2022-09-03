Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

"The Labor Shortage Will Get Worse and May Last for Decades," by Barron's Megan Cassella, notes that by 2100, as much as two-thirds of the country could be out of the workforce, and considers the consequences of a long-term labor shortage.

In Barron's "Ethereum’s Big Moment Is Coming With ‘The Merge.’ What It Means for Crypto," Joe Light writes that more than $3 billion in transaction volume occurs on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain daily, and The Merge may lead to an even brighter future.

"Self-Driving Tech Company Floats Possible Sale to Apple or Microsoft," by Bloomberg's David Welch, outlines the suggestion from the CEO of Aurora Innovation Inc AUR of possibly selling the self-driving company to Apple Inc AAPL or Microsoft Corp MSFT.

In Bloomberg's "Browbeaten Stock Bulls Wilt in the Face of Rising Fed Hostility," Isabelle Lee and Lu Wang write about how the Fed's efforts to quell inflation is making market bulls increasingly anxious about what's ahead.

The Wall Street Journal's "CVS Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Signify Health for Around $8 Billion," by Laura Cooper, Sharon Terlep and Cara Lombardo, details the latest on CVS Health Corp's CVS plans to purchase Signify Health Inc SGFY for $8 billion.

In "Citigroup Joins Industry Effort to Lend to People Without Credit Scores," The Wall Street Journal's David Benoit and AnnaMaria Andriotis write about Citigroup Inc's C efforts to expand access to credit in underserved communities.

