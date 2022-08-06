Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week.

Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Apple Analyst Predicts Foxconn's India Site To Ship iPhone 14 Almost Simultaneously With China For The 1st Time," by Navdeep Yadav, looks at the increased pace of production by Apple Inc's AAPL India unit.

"A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator," by Melanie Schaffer, charts out what may be ahead for Amazon.com Inc AMZN stock as a market bear Steve Weiss purchased shares of the company's stock this week.

"Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning,'" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, details why a senior market analyst with OANDA is cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.

The Bears

"Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money," by Adam Eckert, explains why O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary sold his Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares this week for a significant loss.

"China Retaliates Against Taiwan After Pelosi Visit: What It Means For Semiconductors, Other Key Sectors," by Natan Ponieman, explores the impact of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan on chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM.

"Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance," by Samyuktha Sriram, outlines why the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance BNB/USD lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance.

