Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price Bitcoin BTC/USD -2% 7.7% $22,841.31 Ethereum ETH/USD -2% 11.3% $1,609.74 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -2% 7.6% $0.07

Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price Lido DAO (LDO) +12.5% $2.3 Cronos (CRO) +6.6% $0.15 Oasis Network (ROSE) +9.1% ​​$0.09

Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.

Bitcoin’s third consecutive daily decline could be an indication that “recovery momentum is waning,” wrote Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

Its movement will probably “ultimately depend on inflation,” the Federal Reserve, and any worrying news, he said.

“Perhaps the hesitancy is a sign that traders lack confidence that this is a bottom and the start of the good times returning.”

A significant piece of news that may have a bearing on Bitcoin price is the exit of Michael Saylor as CEO of MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR — the U.S. company with the largest Bitcoin holding.

Saylor will continue at MicroStrategy as executive chair, as he said the switch will allow him to focus on the company’s Bitcoin acquisition strategy, while company president Phong Le takes over the reins.

The company on Tuesday disclosed an impairment charge of nearly $918 million on its BTC treasury reserves during the second quarter as the price of the apex coin declined during that period.

The visit of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan is spurring risk averseness, which in turn buoyed up the dollar index, which was seen up 0.24% intraday at 106.49, at press time.

Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said that cryptocurrency bulls will want the dollar to decline from intraday lows of 105.05 to “expose 103.”

“Tough times for risk assets while this is intact,” said Bennett in a tweet.

$DXY is bouncing from the 105 support area I mentioned on Monday.



Today's low so far is 105.05.#crypto bulls will want to see this channel break down to expose 103.



Tough times for risk assets while this is intact. $SPY $BTC $ETH pic.twitter.com/spgHpCGggi — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) August 2, 2022

Bitcoin is testing resistance, according to chartist Ali Martinez and a “clean close” above $23,530 will allow it to retest the $24,400 supply zone.

#Bitcoin is testing resistance. A clean close above $23,530 and $BTC will likely retest the $24,400 supply zone.



I’m leaning for rejection but let’s wait for confirmation. https://t.co/IRHlOtnQQ4 — Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) August 2, 2022

On the Ethereum side, transaction fees have remained “ultra-low” even as the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency rose since mid-June, said Santiment.

#Ethereum's transaction fees have remained ultra low despite the price jump since mid-June. Scarcer circulation has played a big role in the lower costs, and fees can be expected to remain reasonable until a fair degree of #FOMO kicks in from the crowd. https://t.co/mN3CQOhCo4 pic.twitter.com/t3bCibhWvN — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 2, 2022

“Scarcer circulation has played a big role in the lower costs, and fees can be expected to remain reasonable until a fair degree of [FOMO] kicks in from the crowd,” said the market intelligence platform in a tweet.

At press time, Ethereum’s average transaction fee stood at $0.0014 or $2.28, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

