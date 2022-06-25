Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Carvana, General Motors, United Airlines, Coinbase, Carnival And More

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"Carvana Sought to Disrupt Auto Sales. It Delivered Undriveable Cars," by Jacob Adelman, showcases disgruntled Carvana Co CVNA customers who have been dealing with issues such as late deliveries, undisclosed vehicle damage, and missing accessories.

"GM Shares Have Been Hammered, Which Makes Owning a Piece of Its EV Future a Bargain," by Al Root, explains that now may be a good time to purchase shares of General Motors Company GM, which have been battered by inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears.

In "United Airlines Stock Has Slumped. Director Edward Shapiro Bought Up Shares," Ed Lin writes that even as the stock of United Airlines Holdings UAL has been falling this year, director Edward Shapiro recently purchased millions of dollars of the company’s shares.

"Coinbase Is Launching Crypto Derivatives. This Isn't a Golden Goose," by Joe Light, details the announcement from Coinbase Global Inc COIN that the crypto exchange is launching a Bitcoin derivative on Monday.

In "Carnival Stock Surges as Second-Quarter Revenue Rises Sharply," Sabrina Escobar looks at the numbers after Carnival Corporation CCL posted second-quarter revenue that rose sharply from the first quarter of 2022.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.