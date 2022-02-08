Amazon's Telehealth Service Launches Nationwide Amid Increasing Demand

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Tuesday that it's taking its telehealth service, Amazon Care, nationwide.

What To Know: Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a health program for Amazon employees near the company's headquarters in Seattle. The Care program combines virtual services like telehealth consultations with in-person care.

"As more and more organizations look for convenient, comprehensive, high-quality health care solutions, we’re seeing growing demand and excitement for Amazon Care’s unique hybrid care offering," Amazon said.

Amazon's virtual health care is now available nationwide, and the company expects to roll out in-person services in more than 20 new cities this year. The company's in-person services are currently available in eight cities.

Amazon has developed its own medical staff consisting of doctors and nurses, so patients are able to build lasting relationships with their health care providers over time.

Amazon said the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increased demand for in-home care, whether that be virtually or in person. With a patient satisfaction rating of 4.7 out of 5, Amazon Care is seeing more demand from organizations looking to advance workplace benefits. Silicon Labs, TrueBlue and Whole Foods Market recently began offering Amazon Care to their employees, per Amazon.

"The companies said three key differentiators stood out: Amazon Care’s comprehensive solution; on-demand access to high-quality clinicians through Care Medical, Amazon Care’s clinical services provider; and a seamless patient experience," Amazon said.

Why It Matters: Virtual health care seems to be the method of choice for an increasing number of patients. Following initial reports of Amazon's foray into telehealth, virtual health company Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) faced selling pressure. Teladoc shares closed at 69.95 on Tuesday, down 6.15%.

Billionaire Mark Cuban also recently launched a new website offering generic pharmaceutical drugs at cheaper prices than what’s available at most pharmacies as accessibility and affordability take precedence in America's emerging health care system.

“Patients are tired of a health care system that doesn't put them first. Our patient-centric service is changing that, one visit at a time,” said Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.