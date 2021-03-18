 Skip to main content

Amazon Targets Disruption Via Internal Healthcare Service Expansion: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 9:32am   Comments
Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) targets expansion of its internal healthcare service to other companies. It plans to launch video calls with doctors to tap millions of U.S. citizens, the Financial Times reports.

  • The e-commerce group plans to make Amazon Care immediately accessible to the Washington companies before expanding into the other states by 2021 summer.
  • Amazon Care, which was previously restricted to the company’s employees, allowed patients to speak to a doctor, nurse, or other health practitioners, 24 hours a day via a smartphone app.
  • Amazon Care offered a limited number of in-person services, including routine blood draws to listening to a patient’s lungs, and prescription delivery in Seattle.
  • Amazon planned to extend in-person services to Baltimore, Washington, DC, and northern Virginia in the coming months. North Virginia is the site of the company’s second” headquarters.
  • Amazon’s move is being perceived as another industry disruption by capitalizing on its popularity.
  • Amazon’s foray into telehealth had the industry into jitters, including Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC).
  • Price action: AMZN shares are trading lower by 1.11% at $3,101.05, and TDOC shares traded lower by 0.83% at $188.52 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Financial TimesNews Tech Media

