How You Can Use Mark Cuban's New Website To Get Cheaper Drugs

Last week, billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban launched a new website that offers generic pharmaceutical drugs at a cheaper price than what’s available at most pharmacies. The company is called the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC).

MCCPDC will compete with pharmacy giants Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD). Cuban’s new company will bypass added middleman costs by purchasing generic drugs wholesale directly from manufacturers.

“Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices,” Cuban said in a quote on MCCPDC’s website.

How Can I Use Cuban’s Website? MCCPDC allows users to start saving on prescription drugs in three steps:

1. Find Your Medication

MCCPDC already has more than 100 generic medicines available on its site. The first step in using the website is to search for the drug you're looking for. MCCPDC makes it simple for new users, by sorting medications both alphabetically and by medical condition.

2. Ask Your Doctor To Send MCCPDC A Prescription

Once you have confirmed your medicine is available on MCCPDC, the next step is to ask your doctor to send MCCPDC a prescription. This will allow Cuban’s new pharmacy to send you your medicine for cheaper than it’s available at the big-name pharmacies.

3. Receive Your Medications

Many Americans received prescriptions by mail for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many patients are hesitant at first, receiving medicine via the mail is an easy and safe way to stay on top of your prescriptions.

